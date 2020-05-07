ATLANTA — Georgia passed 31,000 COVID-19 cases and 1,300 related deaths Thursday.
As of 7 p.m. Thursday, the state reported 31,575 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,340 related deaths.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 31,575 cases are up from 31,260 cases and 1,317 deaths as of noon.
The public health department reports 5,864 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,384 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
All 159 counties have now reported cases.
More than 3,100 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 82% of whom are female and 18% of whom are male.
Now, after state officials urged Georgians to get tested, more than 217,000 people have been tested.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has reported 2,234 positive results and commercial labs have reported 29,318 positive results.
The department reported black Georgians account for 11,352 cases while white Georgians account for 9,661 cases. The race of 3,778 cases is still unknown and more than 4,500 cases are designated as missing.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.