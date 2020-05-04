ATLANTA — Georgia reported 29,437 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,243 related deaths as of 7 p.m. Monday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the latest number represents an increase from 29,103 cases and 1,204 deaths reported noon Monday.
The public health department reports that 5,537 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,287 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
More than 2,930 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus statewide — 81% of whom are female and 18% of whom are male.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has reported 2,022 positive results and commercial labs have reported 27,392 positive results.
While in the early stages of the pandemic, it was almost impossible to get tested, now state officials say there is unused testing capacity and are pleading with Georgians to seek testing.
The department reported black Georgians account for 10,542 cases while white Georgians account for 8,762 cases. The race of 3,493 cases is still unknown and 4,620 cases are designated as missing.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
