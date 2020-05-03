ATLANTA — Georgia reported 28,602 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,177 related deaths as of noon Sunday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 28,602 cases are up from 28,332 cases and 1,174 deaths reported at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The public health department reports that nearly 5,393 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,249 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
More than 2,820 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 81% of whom are female and 18% of whom are male.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has reported 1,975 positive results and commercial labs have reported 26,606 positive results.
While in the early stages of the pandemic, it was almost impossible to get tested, now state officials say there is unused testing capacity and are pleading with Georgians to seek testing.
The department reported black Georgians account for 10,204 cases while white Georgians account for 8,422 cases. The race of 3,287 cases is still unknown and 4,778 cases are designated as missing.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
