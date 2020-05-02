ATLANTA — State COVID-19 cases rose to 28,005 as of noon Saturday.
There have been 1,170 deaths reported for the state.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 28,005 cases are up from 27,492 cases reported Friday evening.
The public health department reports more than 5,300 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,234 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
More than 2,780 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 81% of whom are female and 18% of whom are male.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has reported 1,926 positive results and commercial labs have reported 26,186 positive results.
While in the early stages of the pandemic, it was almost impossible to get tested, now state officials say there is unused testing capacity and are pleading with Georgians to seek testing.
The department reported black Georgians account for 10,084 cases while white Georgians accounting for 8,279 cases. The race of more than 3,150 cases is still unknown and 4,776 cases are designated as missing.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.