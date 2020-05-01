ATLANTA — After the statewide shelter-in-place order expired Thursday, as planned, the state neared 27,500 cases of COVID-19 and saw 25 new deaths.
As of noon Friday, Georgia reported 27,492 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,165 related deaths.
A new model — created as a partnership between Georgia Tech, Harvard and Massachusetts General Hospital — predicted that if Georgia's four-week shelter-in-place expired as scheduled, the state could see as many as 23,400 coronavirus deaths as future cases spike.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 27,492 cases are up from 27,023 cases and 1,140 deaths reported noon Friday.
The public health department reports more than 5,300 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus at 5,307 and 1,229 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
Only two Georgia counties have reported no cases. County officials attribute it to their rural geography, low population sizes and shutting down churches and banning gatherings as early as mid-March.
More than 2,730 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 81% of whom are female and 18% of whom are male.
Rural health care providers said during a press conference Wednesday that lifting social distancing restrictions is now "personal" after Georgia lost its first nurse to COVID-19.
But some have been supportive of Kemp's reopening plans and state health officials cite huge increases in testing as a good sign to move forward with reopening the state. The total number of Georgians tested as of noon Friday increased to more than 168,300.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has reported 1,829 positive results and commercial labs have reported 25,642 positive results.
While in the early stages of the pandemic, it was almost impossible to get tested, now state officials say there is unused testing capacity and are pleading with Georgians to seek testing.
The department reported black Georgians account for 9,975 cases while white Georgians accounting for 8,079 cases. The race of more than 3,135 cases is still unknown and nearly 4,529 cases are designated as missing.
A new report released Wednesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — based in Atlanta — showed that black Georgians have been hit hardest by the virus. The study looked at March data from seven Metro Atlanta and one South Georgia hospital and found that a majority of people being hospitalized for coronavirus were black.
Of the 305 patients examined, 83% were black, and three-quarters of them were high risk for the virus.
However, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Department of Public Health, noted during an April 8 briefing that the department still has insufficient race and ethnic data to determine if one group is being affected more than others.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
