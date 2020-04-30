ATLANTA — After Gov. Brian Kemp announced today that the statewide shelter-in-place order will expire tonight as planned, the state topped 26,000 cases of COVID-19 and 1,100 deaths.
As of 7 p.m. Thursday, Georgia reported 26,260 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,132 related deaths.
A new model — created as a partnership between Georgia Tech, Harvard and Massachusetts General Hospital — predicts that if Georgia's four-week shelter-in-place expires as scheduled, the state could see as many as 23,400 coronavirus deaths as future cases spike.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 26,260 cases are up more than 200 cases from 26,033 cases and 1,107 deaths reported noon Thursday.
The public health department reports more than 5,000 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus at 5,190 and 1,187 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
Only two Georgia counties have reported no cases. County officials attribute it to their rural geography, low population sizes and shutting down churches and banning gatherings as early as mid-March.
More than 2,600 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 81% of whom are female and 18% of whom are male.
Rural health care providers said during a press conference Wednesday that lifting social distancing restrictions is now "personal" after Georgia lost its first nurse to COVID-19.
But some have been supportive of Kemp's reopening plans and state health officials cite huge increases in testing as a good sign to move forward with reopening the state. Kemp announced the state saw record testing numbers Tuesday, conducting more than 13,000 tests — bringing the total number of Georgians tested as of 7 p.m. Thursday to more than 149,000.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has reported 1,707 positive results and commercial labs have reported 24,536 positive results.
While in the early stages of the pandemic, it was almost impossible to get tested, now state officials say there is unused testing capacity and are pleading with Georgians to seek testing.
The department reported black Georgians account for 9,729 cases while white Georgians accounting for 7,750 cases. The race of more than 2,800 cases is still unknown and more than 4,300 cases are designated as missing.
A new report released Wednesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — based in Atlanta — showed that black Georgians have been hit hardest by the virus. The study looked at March data from seven Metro Atlanta and one South Georgia hospital and found that a majority of people being hospitalized for coronavirus were black.
Of the 305 patients examined, 83% were black, and three-quarters of them were high risk for the virus.
However, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Department of Public Health, noted during an April 8 briefing that the department still has insufficient race and ethnic data to determine if one group is being affected more than others.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
