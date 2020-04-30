ATLANTA — The day that Gov. Brian Kemp's shelter-in-place order is set to expire, the state topped 26,000 cases of COVID-19 and 1,100 deaths.
As of noon Thursday, Georgia reported 26,033 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,107 related deaths.
There is no word from the governor's office if he will extend the statewide shelter-in-place order or let it expire Thursday.
However, a new model — created as a partnership between Georgia Tech, Harvard and Massachusetts General Hospital — predicts that if Georgia's four-week shelter-in-place expires as scheduled, the state could see as many as 23,400 coronavirus deaths as future cases spike.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 26,033 cases are up right at 400 cases from 25,634 cases and 1,095 deaths reported Wednesday evening.
The public health department reports more than 5,000 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus at 5,110 and 1,163 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes that this number could be underreported.
Only two Georgia counties have reported no cases.
More than 2,500 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 81% of whom are female and 18% of whom are male.
Kemp announced the state saw record testing numbers Tuesday, conducting more than 13,000 tests — bringing the total number of Georgians tested as of noon Thursday to nearly 144,000.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has reported 1,704 positive results and commercial labs have reported 24,312 positive results.
The department reported black Georgians account for 9,503 cases while white Georgians account for 7,564 cases. The race of more than 2,800 cases is still unknown and more than 4,500 cases are designated as missing.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Department of Public Health, noted during an April 8 briefing that the department still has insufficient race and ethnic data to determine if one group is being affected more than others.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
