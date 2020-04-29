ATLANTA — The eve before Gov. Brian Kemp's shelter-in-place order is set to expire, the state nears 25,700 cases of COVID-19 and 1,100 deaths.
As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, Georgia has reported 25,634 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,095 related deaths.
There is no word from the governor's office this evening if he will extend the statewide shelter-in-place order or let it expire Thursday.
However, a new model — created as a partnership between Georgia Tech, Harvard and Massachusetts General Hospital — predicts that if Georgia's four-week shelter-in-place expires as scheduled, the state could see as many as 23,400 coronavirus deaths as future cases spike.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 25,634 cases are up from 25,274 cases and 1,052 deaths reported noon Wednesday.
The public health department reports more than 5,000 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus at 5,072 and 1,156 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes that this number could be underreported.
Only two Georgia counties have reported no cases.
Almost 2,500 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 81% of whom are female and 18% of whom are male.
Kemp announced the state saw record testing numbers Tuesday, conducting more than 13,000 tests — bringing the total number of Georgians tested as of Wednesday night to nearly 148,000.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has reported 1,643 positive results and commercial labs have reported 23,974 positive results.
The department reported black Georgians account for 9,286 cases while white Georgians account for 7,394 cases. The race of more than 4,600 cases is still unknown.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Department of Public Health, noted during an April 8 briefing that the department still has insufficient race and ethnic data to determine if one group is being affected more than others.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
