ATLANTA — Two days before Gov. Brian Kemp's shelter-in-place order is set to expire, the state is near 25,000 cases of COVID-19 and has surpassed 1,000 deaths.
As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, Georgia has reported 24,884 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,036 related deaths.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 24,884 cases are up from 24,551 cases and 1,020 deaths reported at noon Tuesday.
The public health department reports 4,896 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,109 people have been admitted into intensive care units — however the website notes that this number could be underreported.
Only two Georgia counties have not reported any cases.
More than 2,300 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 81% of whom are female and 18% of whom are male.
Kemp announced that the state saw record testing numbers Tuesday, conducting more than 13,000 tests — bringing the total number of Georgians tested to more than 140,000.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has reported 1,539 positive results and commercial labs have reported 23,921 positive results.
The department reported black Georgians account for 8,945 cases while white Georgians account for 7,055 cases. More than 4,700 cases are still deemed unknown for both race and ethnicity.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Department of Public Health, noted during an April 8 briefing that the department still has insufficient race and ethnic data to determine if one group is being affected more than others.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
