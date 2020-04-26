ATLANTA — Georgia reported 23,481 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 916 related deaths as of 7 p.m. Sunday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 23,481 cases are up from 23,401 cases and 912 deaths reported at noon Sunday.
The department reports 4,377 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus; however, the governor's office staff has said the number is likely behind actual hospitalizations.
Only two Georgia counties have not reported any cases.
More than 122,600 Georgians have been tested for coronavirus.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 8,898 tests, with 1,430 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 113,706 tests with 22,051 positive results.
Despite early warnings that individuals older than 60 are most at risk, 62% of Georgia's cases are people ages 18 to 59.
As of April 9, the department added a more detailed racial and ethnic breakdown of cases. Per the department, black Georgians account for 8,181 cases while white Georgians account for 6,280 cases. Nearly 7,300 cases are still deemed unknown for both race and ethnicity.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Department of Public Health, noted during an April 8 briefing that the department still has insufficient race and ethnic data to determine if one group is being affected more than others.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.