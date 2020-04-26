ATLANTA — Georgia reported 23,401 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 912 related deaths as of noon Sunday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 23,401 cases are up from 23,216 cases and 907 deaths reported at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The department reports 4,359 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus; however, the governor's office staff has said the number is likely behind actual hospitalizations.
Only two Georgia counties have not reported any cases.
More than 122,600 Georgians have been tested for coronavirus.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 8,898 tests, with 1,431 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 113,706 tests with 21,970 positive results.
Despite early warnings that individuals older than 60 are most at risk, 62% of Georgia's cases are people ages 18 to 59.
As of April 9, the department added a more detailed racial and ethnic breakdown of cases. Per the department, black Georgians account for 8,106 cases while white Georgians account for 6,224 cases. More than 7,300 cases are still deemed unknown for both race and ethnicity.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Department of Public Health, noted during an April 8 briefing that the department still has insufficient race and ethnic data to determine if one group is being affected more than others.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
