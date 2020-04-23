ATLANTA — Georgia reported 21,883 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 881 related deaths as of 7 p.m. Thursday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 21,883 cases are up from 21,512 cases and 872 deaths reported noon Thursday.
The department reports 4,154 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus; however, the governor's office staff has said the number is likely behind actual hospitalizations.
Only two Georgia counties have not reported any cases.
More than 101,000 Georgians have been tested for coronavirus.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 6,537 tests, with 1,249 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 94,525 tests with 20,634 positive results.
Despite early warnings that individuals older than 60 are most at risk, 62% of Georgia's cases are people ages 18 to 59.
As of April 9, the department added a more detailed racial and ethnic breakdown of cases. Per the department, black Georgians account for 7,080 cases while white Georgians account for 5,359 cases. Nearly 7,900 cases are still deemed unknown for both race and ethnicity.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Department of Public Health, noted during an April 8 briefing that the department still has insufficient race and ethnic data to determine if one group is being affected more than others.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
