ATLANTA — Georgia reported 18,301 cases of COVID-19 and 687 related deaths as of noon Sunday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 18,301 cases are up from 17,841 cases and 677 deaths reported 7 p.m. Saturday.
The department reports 3,467 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus; however, the governor's office staff has said the number is likely behind actual hospitalizations.
Only two Georgia counties have not reported any cases.
Nearly 80,000 Georgians have been tested for coronavirus.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 5,318 tests, with 999 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 74,615 tests with 17,302 positive results.
Despite early warnings that individuals older than 60 are most at risk, 62% of Georgia's cases are people ages 18 to 59.
As of April 9, the department added a more detailed racial and ethnic breakdown of cases. Per the department, black Georgians account for 4,878 cases while white Georgians account for 3,613 cases. More than 8,700 cases are still deemed unknown for both race and ethnicity.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Department of Public Health, noted during an April 8 briefing that the department still has insufficient race and ethnic data to determine if one group is being affected more than others.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
