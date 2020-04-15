ATLANTA — Georgia reported 14,987 cases of COVID-19 and 552 related deaths as of noon Wednesday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 14,987 cases are up from 14,578 cases and 524 deaths reported 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The department reports 2,922 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus; however, the governor's office staff has said the number is likely behind actual hospitalizations.
Only two Georgia counties have not reported any cases.
More than 64,000 Georgians have been tested for coronavirus.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 4,096 tests, with 795 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 59,994 tests with 14,192 positive results.
Despite early warnings that individuals older than 60 are most at risk, 61% of Georgia's cases are people ages 18 to 59.
As of April 9, the department added a more detailed racial and ethnic breakdown of cases. Per the department, black Georgians account for 3,599 cases while white Georgians account for 2,531 cases. More than 8,100 cases are still deemed unknown for both race and ethnicity.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Department of Public Health, noted during an April 8 briefing that the department still has insufficient race and ethnic data to determine if one group is being affected more than others.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
