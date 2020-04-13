ATLANTA — Georgia reported 13,612 cases of COVID-19 and 480 related deaths as of 7 p.m. Monday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 13,612 cases are up from 13,305 cases and 462 deaths reported at noon Monday.
The department reports 2,702 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus; however, the governor's office staff has said the number is likely behind actual hospitalizations.
Only two Georgia counties have not reported any cases.
More than 57,000 Georgians have been tested for coronavirus.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 3,750 tests, with 722 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 53,256 tests with 12,583 positive results.
Despite early warnings that individuals older than 60 are most at risk, 60% of Georgia's cases are people ages 18 to 59.
As of April 9, the department added a more detailed racial and ethnic breakdown of cases. Per the department, black Georgians account for 3,008 cases while white Georgians account for 2,231 cases. More than 7,500 cases are still deemed unknown for both race and ethnicity.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Department of Public Health, noted during an April 8 briefing that the department still has insufficient race and ethnic data to determine if one group is being affected more than others.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
