ATLANTA — Georgia reported 12,452 cases of COVID-19 and 433 related deaths as of noon Sunday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 12,452 cases are up from 12,261 cases and 432 deaths reported at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The department reports 2,505 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus; however, the governor's office staff has said the number is likely behind actual hospitalizations.
Only two Georgia counties have not reported any cases.
More than 54,000 Georgians have been tested for coronavirus.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 3,520 tests, with 641 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 50,933 tests with 11,811 positive results.
Despite early warnings that individuals older than 60 are most at risk, 61% of Georgia's cases are people ages 18 to 59.
As of April 9, the department added a more detailed racial and ethnic breakdown of cases. Per the department, black Georgians account for 2,712 cases while white Georgians account for 1,999 cases. More than 7,000 cases are still deemed unknown for both race and ethnicity.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Department of Public Health, noted during an April 8 briefing that the department still has insufficient race and ethnic data to determine if one group is being affected more than others.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
