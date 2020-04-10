ATLANTA — Georgia reported 11,482 cases of COVID-19 and 416 related deaths as of noon Friday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 11,482 cases are up from 10,885 cases and 412 deaths reported at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The department reports 2,351 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus; however, the governor's office staff has said the number is likely behind actual hospitalizations.
Only four Georgia counties have not reported any cases.
More than 41,000 Georgians have been tested for coronavirus.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 2,991 tests, with 539 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 43,156 tests with 10,944 positive results.
Despite early warnings that individuals older than 60 are most at risk, 61% of Georgia's cases are people ages 18 to 59.
As of April 9, the department added a more detailed racial and ethnic breakdown of cases. Per the department, black Georgians account for 2,414 cases while white Georgians account for 1,806 cases. More than 6,600 cases are still deemed unknown for both race and ethnicity.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Department of Public Health noted during an April 8 briefing that the department still has insufficient race and ethnic data to determine if one group is being affected more than others.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
