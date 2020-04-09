ATLANTA — Georgia reported 10,566 cases of COVID-19 and 379 related deaths as of noon Thursday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 10,566 cases are up from 10,189 cases and 369 deaths reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The department reports 2,159 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus; however, the governor's office staff has said the number is likely behind actual hospitalizations.
Only four Georgia counties have not reported any cases.
More than 41,000 Georgians have been tested for coronavirus.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 2,961 tests, with 516 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 38,124 tests with 10,050 positive results.
Despite early warnings that individuals older than 60 are most at risk, 60% of Georgia's cases are people ages 18 to 59.
As of April 8, the department has added a racial breakdown of cases. Of Georgians cases, nearly 21% have been black and 15% white, with the remaining cases listed as other and unknown.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Department of Public Health, addressed the lack of racial demographic data Wednesday in a press conference, saying the department recognizes the need for accurate data and will work on getting more accurate data as testing ramps up for a better statewide picture.
"Because the data is so inconsistent," she said, "we have as many as 60% of our cases without that racial data. So it's hard to make firm analysis."
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.