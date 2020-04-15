ATLANTA — Georgia reported 15,260 cases of COVID-19 and 576 related deaths as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 15,260 cases are up from 14,987 cases and 552 deaths reported noon Wednesday.
The department reports 3,006 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus; however, the governor's office staff has said the number is likely behind actual hospitalizations.
Only two Georgia counties have not reported any cases.
More than 64,000 Georgians have been tested for coronavirus.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has conducted 4,096 tests, with 800 positive results. Commercial labs have conducted 60,003 tests with 14,460 positive results.
Despite early warnings that individuals older than 60 are most at risk, 60% of Georgia's cases are people ages 18 to 59.
As of April 9, the department added a more detailed racial and ethnic breakdown of cases. Per the department, black Georgians account for 3,780 cases while white Georgians account for 2,645 cases. More than 8,000 cases are still deemed unknown for both race and ethnicity.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Department of Public Health, noted during an April 8 briefing that the department still has insufficient race and ethnic data to determine if one group is being affected more than others.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
