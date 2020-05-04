ATLANTA — Georgia reported 29,103 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,204 related deaths as of noon Monday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the latest number represents an increase of 500 confirmed cases and 27 additional deaths in 24 hours from 28,602 cases and 1,177 deaths reported at noon Sunday.
The public health department reports that 5,444 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,268 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
More than 2,860 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus statewide — 81% of whom are female and 18% of whom are male.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has reported 2,022 positive results and commercial labs have reported 27,058 positive results.
While in the early stages of the pandemic, it was almost impossible to get tested, now state officials say there is unused testing capacity and are pleading with Georgians to seek testing.
The department reported black Georgians account for 10,411 cases while white Georgians account for 8,573 cases. The race of 3,471 cases is still unknown and 4,700 cases are designated as missing.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
