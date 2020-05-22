ATLANTA — Georgia now has had more than 41,000 COVID-19 cases.
As of 1 p.m. Friday, the state reported 41,218 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,785 related deaths, according to the Department of Public Health.
The 41,218 cases are up from 40,405 cases and 1,754 deaths reported 1 p.m. Thursday.
The department reports 7,313 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,658 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
Nearly 4,100 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 80% of whom are female, 19% of whom are male and 1% were unknown.
Now, after state officials urged Georgians to get tested, more than 427,000 people have been tested.
However, the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reported Wednesday the Department of Public Health began including antibody tests in its total testing count — which do not test for current cases — skewing the state's percentage of positive tests.
Antibody testing has reportedly inflated total testing numbers by roughly 14% after the department confirmed Thursday the count includes 57,000 antibody tests.
The department reported black Georgians account for 13,963 cases while white Georgians account for 12,759 cases. The race of 5,443 cases is still unknown and more than 5,800 cases are designated as missing.
