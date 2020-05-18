ATLANTA — The state's COVID-19 cases have passed 38,000.
As of 1 p.m. Monday, the state reported 38,081 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,642 related deaths.
The 38,081 cases are up from 37,642 cases and 1,606 deaths reported 7 p.m. Sunday.
The public health department reports 6,916 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,565 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
All 159 counties have reported cases.
More than 3,700 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 82% of whom are female and 18% of whom are male.
Now, after state officials urged Georgians to get tested, more than 364,000 people have been tested.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has reported 2,711 positive results and commercial labs have reported 35,341 positive results.
The department reported black Georgians account for 13,211 cases while white Georgians account for 11,565 cases. The race of 4,996 cases is still unknown and more than 5,400 cases are designated as missing.
