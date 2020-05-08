ATLANTA — Georgia has surpassed 32,000 COVID-19 cases.
As of 7 p.m. Friday, the state reported 32,171 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,399 related deaths.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 32,171 cases are up from 31,722 cases and 1,356 deaths as of noon Friday.
The public health department reports 5,974 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,405 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
All 159 counties have reported cases.
More than 3,200 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 82% of whom are female and 18% of whom are male.
Now, after state officials urged Georgians to get tested, more than 227,400 people have been tested.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has reported 2,273 positive results and commercial labs have reported 29,873 positive results.
The department reported black Georgians account for 11,576 cases while white Georgians account for 9,870 cases. The race of 3,938 cases is still unknown and more than 4,400 cases are designated as missing.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.