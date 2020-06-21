ATLANTA — A day after the largest hike in Georgia during the pandemic, the Peach State added nearly 900 COVID-19 cases Sunday.
Georgia reported 64,701 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,643 related deaths, according to a delayed Sunday update Georgia Department of Public Health.
That's up from 63,809 cases and 2,642 deaths Saturday.
The department reports 9,864 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 2,144 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
Also, 698,307 Georgians have been tested for the virus and the state is reporting an 8.4% positive result rate.
The department reported Black Georgians account for 19,523 cases while white Georgians account for 21,803 cases. The race of 17,504 cases is listed as unknown.
