ATLANTA — The Peach State added nearly 900 COVID-19 cases Sunday.
Georgia reported 64,701 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,643 related deaths, according to the Monday update by Georgia Department of Public Health.
That's up from 63,809 cases and 2,642 deaths on Saturday.
The department reports 9,864 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus.
Also, 698,307 Georgians have been tested for the virus and the state is reporting an 8.4% positive result rate.
