ATLANTA — Georgia has neared 47,000 COVID-19 cases.
As of 1 p.m. Sunday, the state reported 46,986 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,042 related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
That's up from 46,286 cases and 2,003 deaths Saturday at 1 p.m.
The department reports 7,946 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,794 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
More than 4,500 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 81% of whom are female, 18% of whom are male and 1% were unknown.
Nearly 554,000 Georgians have been tested. However, 88,461 of the tests recorded in the total test count are antibody tests — which find signs of previous infection, not current.
The department reported black Georgians account for 15,188 cases while white Georgians account for 14,703 cases. The race of 6,660 cases is still unknown and 6,640 cases are designated as missing.
Beginning this week, the Department of Public Health will update the dashboard once daily at 3 p.m. to allow for more time to coordinate with reporting facilities and verify numbers before posting.
