ATLANTA — Georgia is nearing 43,000 COVID-19 cases.
As of 1 p.m. Sunday the state reported 42,838 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,824 related deaths, according to the Department of Public Health.
The 42,838 cases are up from 42,132 cases and 1,811 deaths reported 1 p.m. Saturday.
The department reports 7,439 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,824 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
More than 4,300 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 79% of whom are female, 19% of whom are male and 2% were unknown.
Now, after state officials urged Georgians to get tested, nearly 482,000 people have been tested.
However, the department has been including both antibody and viral tests in its case count. The website now notes that both are included and that the will be separated in the future.
As of May 20, when the issue was first reported, antibody testing had inflated total testing numbers by roughly 14% after the department confirmed the count includes 57,000 antibody tests.
The department reported black Georgians account for 14,265 cases while white Georgians account for 13,141 cases. The race of 5,680 cases is still unknown and 6,400 cases are designated as missing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.