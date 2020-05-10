ATLANTA — Georgia nears 33,000 COVID-19 cases.
As of noon Sunday, the state reported 32,969 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,404 related deaths.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 32,969 cases are up from 32,568 cases and 1,401 deaths reported Saturday evening.
The public health department reports 5,994 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,412 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
All 159 counties have reported cases.
More than 3,200 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 82% of whom are female and 18% of whom are male.
Now, after state officials urged Georgians to get tested, more than 243,500 people have been tested.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has reported 2,341 positive results and commercial labs have reported 30,603 positive results.
The department reported black Georgians account for 11,711 cases while white Georgians account for 9,989 cases. The race of 4,695 cases is still unknown and more than 4,249 cases are designated as missing.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
