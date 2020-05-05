ATLANTA — Georgia reported 29,560 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,258 related deaths as of noon Tuesday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the latest number represents an increase of a little more than 100 cases from 29,437 cases and 1,243 deaths reported 7 p.m. Monday.
The public health department reports that 5,574 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,303 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
More than 2,900 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus statewide — 81% of whom are female and 18% of whom are male.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has reported 2,037 positive results and commercial labs have reported 27,500 positive results.
While in the early stages of the pandemic, it was almost impossible to get tested, now state officials say there is unused testing capacity and are pleading with Georgians to seek testing.
The department reported black Georgians account for 10,647 cases while white Georgians account for 8,864 cases. The race of 3,499 cases is still unknown and 4,515 cases are designated as missing.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.