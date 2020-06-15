ATLANTA — Georgia has neared 2,500 COVID-19 deaths.
Monday, the state reported 58,414 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,494 related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The department reports 9,322 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 2,043 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
Also, 625,055 Georgians have been tested for the virus and the state is reporting an 8.5% positive result rate.
The department reported black Georgians account for 17,807 cases while white Georgians account for 19,080 cases. The race of 16,436 cases is listed as unknown.
