ATLANTA — The Peach State added more than 1,200 COVID-19 cases Monday.
Georgia reported 65,928 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,648 related deaths, according to the Monday update by Georgia Department of Public Health.
That's up from 64,701 cases and 2,643 deaths on Father's Day.
The department reports 9,953 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 2,155 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
Also, 708,026 Georgians have been tested for the virus and the state is reporting an 8.5% positive result rate.
The department reported Black Georgians account for 19,683 cases while white Georgians account for 22,125 cases. The race of 18,137 cases is listed as unknown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.