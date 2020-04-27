ATLANTA — Georgia reported 24,225 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 994 related deaths as of 7 p.m. Monday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 24,225 cases are up from 23,773 cases and 942 deaths reported at noon Monday.
The department reports 4,744 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,070 people have been admitted into intensive care units — however the website notes that this number could be underreported.
Only two Georgia counties have not reported any cases.
More than 2,200 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 81% of which are female and 18% of which are male.
More than 127,000 Georgians have been tested for coronavirus.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has reported 1,423 positive results and commercial labs have reported 22,788 positive results.
Per the department, black Georgians account for 8,547 cases while white Georgians account for 6,675 cases. Nearly 5,000 cases are still deemed unknown for both race and ethnicity.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Department of Public Health, noted during an April 8 briefing that the department still has insufficient race and ethnic data to determine if one group is being affected more than others.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
