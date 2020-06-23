ATLANTA — Following the largest increase in new COVID-19 cases in Georgia Saturday, the Peach State experienced the second-highest hike four days later, adding 1,750 COVID-19 cases to Georgia's total.
Georgia has reported 67,678 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,688 related deaths since the outbreak started, according to the Tuesday update by Georgia Department of Public Health.
State cases have gone up by 42% in June, while viral testing – what deems a person as having the COVID-19 or not – has increased 55%, according to The Valdosta Daily Times COVID-19 database.
The department reports more than 10,000 people have now been hospitalized from the virus; 10,123 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 2,174 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
Also, 731,026 Georgians have been tested for the virus and the state is reporting an 8.5% positive result rate.
The department reported Black Georgians account for 20,117 cases while white Georgians account for 22,734 cases. The race of 18,624 cases is listed as unknown.
This story was updated at 4:38 p.m. June 23.
