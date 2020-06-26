ATLANTA — Georgia has broken its record for the largest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases twice in a week.
After adding 1,800 new cases last Saturday, Georgia added 1,900 COVID-19 cases Friday.
Georgia has reported 72,995 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,770 related deaths since the outbreak started, according to the Friday update by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
That's up from 71,095 cases and 2,745 deaths Thursday.
Despite the massive rise of new cases during the past week, Gov. Brian Kemp said Friday morning he has no plans to impose new restrictions or require Georgians to wear masks.
The department reports 10,605 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 2,244 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
State cases have gone up by 53% in June, while viral testing – what deems a person as having the COVID-19 or not – has increased 63%, according to The Valdosta Daily Times COVID-19 database.
Also, 771,028 Georgians have been tested for the virus and the state is reporting an 8.6% positive result rate.
The department reported Black Georgians account for 21,600 cases while white Georgians account for 24,895 cases. The race of 19,682 cases is listed as unknown.
