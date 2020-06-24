ATLANTA — The Peach State added more than 1,700 COVID-19 cases on back-to-back days.
Georgia has reported 69,381 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,698 related deaths since the outbreak started, according to the Wednesday update by Georgia Department of Public Health.
That's up from 67,678 cases and 2,688 deaths Tuesday.
State cases have gone up by 42% in June, while viral testing – what deems a person as having the COVID-19 or not – has increased 55%, according to The Valdosta Daily Times COVID-19 database.
The department reports 10,313 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 2,206 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
Also, 743,324 Georgians have been tested for the virus and the state is reporting an 8.5% positive result rate.
According to Gov Brian Kemp Wednesday morning, the rate of positive tests has declined from 13% June 1 to 8%. Despite the declining positive rate, he encouraged Georgians to continue practicing public health guidelines to combat spread of the virus.
"We cannot grow complacent. This virus is deadly and remains a threat to our great state," he said. "Let's stay vigilant in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask. Practice social distancing."
The department reported Black Georgians account for 20,798 cases while white Georgians account for 23,622 cases. The race of 18,481 cases is listed as unknown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.