ATLANTA — The Peach State has passed 62,000 COVID-19 cases.
Friday, the state reported 62,009 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,636 related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
That's up from 60,912 cases and 2,605 deaths Thursday.
The department reports 9,772 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 2,122 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
Also, 663,975 Georgians have been tested for the virus and the state is reporting an 8.4% positive result rate.
The department reported black Georgians account for 19,114 cases while white Georgians account for 21,219 cases. The race of 16,004 cases is listed as unknown.
