ATLANTA — Georgia now has had more than 40,000 COVID-19 cases.
As of 1 p.m. Thursday, the state reported 40,405 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,754 related deaths, according to the Department of Public Health.
The 40,405 cases are up from 39,647 cases and 1,687 deaths reported 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The department reports 7,235 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,642 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
On Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Georgia reached its lowest number of coronavirus positive hospitalized patients since it started collecting data on April 8.
With 986 currently hospitalized positive coronavirus patients, the state has seen about a 12% decrease from May 12 — 1,125 patients — and a 34% — 1,500 patients — decrease from May 1, according to the governor's office.
More than 4,000 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 81% of whom are female, 18% of whom are male and 1% were unknown.
Now, after state officials urged Georgians to get tested, more than 407,000 people have been tested.
However, the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reported Wednesday the Department of Public Health began including antibody tests in its total testing count — which do not test for current cases — skewing the state's percentage of positive tests. Antibody testing has reportedly inflated total testing numbers by roughly 14%, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Wednesday night.
The department reported black Georgians account for 13,777 cases while white Georgians account for 12,492 cases. The race of 5,331 cases is still unknown and 5,667 cases are designated as missing.
