ATLANTA — A day after Georgia added more than 600 COVID-19 cases, nearly 600 more were confirmed again Sunday afternoon.
The state reported 51,898 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,180 related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The department reports 8,685 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,909 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
Also, 637,499 Georgians have been tested for the virus and the state is reporting just less than an 8.8% positive result rate.
The department reported black Georgians account for 16,376 cases while white Georgians account for 16,711 cases. The race of 14,453 cases is listed as unknown.
Tuesday, the Department of Public Health started updating numbers once daily at 3 p.m. to allow more time to coordinate with reporting facilities and verify numbers before posting.
