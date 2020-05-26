ATLANTA — Georgia added nearly 400 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours.
As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the state reported 43,730 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,871 related deaths, according to the Department of Public Health.
The 43,730 cases are up from 43,344 cases and 1,830 deaths reported 1 p.m. Monday.
The department reports 7,547 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,703 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
More than 4,300 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 79% of whom are female, 19% of whom are male and 2% were unknown.
Now, after state officials urged Georgians to get tested, more than a half a million have been tested with nearly 515,000 tests performed.
The department reported black Georgians account for 14,382 cases while white Georgians account for 13,331 cases. The race of 5,835 cases is still unknown and 6,610 cases are designated as missing.
