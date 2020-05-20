ATLANTA — Georgia added 926 new COVID-19 cases to its total count in the past 24 hours.
As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, the state reported 39,647 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,687 related deaths, according to the Department of Public Health.
The 39,647 cases are up from 38,721 cases and 1,664 deaths reported 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The department reports 7,107 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,617 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
On Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Georgia reached its lowest number of coronavirus positive hospitalized patients since it started collecting data on April 8.
With 986 currently hospitalized positive coronavirus patients, the state has seen about a 12% decrease from May 12 — 1,125 patients — and a 34% — 1,500 patients — decrease from May 1, according to the governor's office.
More than 3,900 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 81% of whom are female and 19% of whom are male.
Now, after state officials urged Georgians to get tested, nearly 403,000 people have been tested.
However, the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reported Wednesday that the Department of Public Health began including antibody tests in its total testing count — which do not test for current cases — skewing the state's percentage of positive tests.
The department reported black Georgians account for 13,605 cases while white Georgians account for 12,186 cases. The race of 5,240 cases is still unknown and more than 5,500 cases are designated as missing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.