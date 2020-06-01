ATLANTA — Georgia has passed 47,000 COVID-19 cases.
As of 1 p.m. Monday, the state reported 47,618 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,074 related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
That's up from 46,986 cases and 2,042 deaths Sunday at 1 p.m.
The department reports 8,127 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,800 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
More than 4,500 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 81% of whom are female, 18% of whom are male and 1% were unknown.
Nearly 563,000 Georgians have been tested. However, 81,184 of the tests recorded in the total test count are antibody tests — which find signs of previous infection, not current.
The department reported black Georgians account for 15,269 cases while white Georgians account for 14,7883 cases. The race of 6,727 cases is still unknown and 6,900 cases are designated as missing.
Beginning Tuesday, the Department of Public Health will update the dashboard once daily at 3 p.m. to allow for more time to coordinate with reporting facilities and verify numbers before posting.
