ATLANTA — Georgia added 640 new COVID-19 cases to its total count in the past 24 hours.
As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the state reported 38,721 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,664 related deaths, according to the Department of Public Health.
The 38,721 cases are up from 38,081 cases and 1,642 deaths reported 1 p.m. Monday.
The department reports 7,027 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,589 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
More than 3,800 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 82% of whom are female and 18% of whom are male.
Now, after state officials urged Georgians to get tested, more than 378,000 people have been tested.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has reported 2,749 positive results and commercial labs have reported 35,943 positive results.
The department reported black Georgians account for 13,402 cases while white Georgians account for 11,843 cases. The race of 5,082 cases is still unknown and more than 5,400 cases are designated as missing.
