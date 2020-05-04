Update:
The staff member at Valdosta State Prison reported to have COVID-19 worked "in a security role," according to a Georgia Department of Corrections statement.
The GDC did not respond to whether the security employee was still hospitalized as of 11:07 a.m.
To clarify the "staff information is self-reported" caveat to the case reported on the GDC website, the GDC responded to emailed questions by The Valdosta Daily Times that the agency does not have the right to obtain medical information of its employees, but if an employee self-reports a case of the coronavirus, the GDC does "ask for a copy of the results when possible."
In order to be cleared to work again, employees who report a positive test for COVID-19 must provide a doctor's note to the GDC indicating they are cleared to work and will be allowed back into the facility, according to the corrections department.
VALDOSTA — COVID-19 has arrived at Valdosta State Prison.
A staff member at the prison has the coronavirus, according to the Georgia Department of Correction website COVID-19 case tracker.
The website notes "staff information is self-reported."
This is the first reported case of the coronavirus at VSP and no inmates at the prison have been confirmed with COVID-19, according to the website.
This story was updated at 12:30 p.m. May 3.
