VALDOSTA — Authorities identified a woman killed Friday when a car collided with the back of a Lowndes County school bus.
Christina Gurka, 59, of Lakeland was killed, Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash said.
The accident occurred about 6:30 a.m. on U.S. 84 westbound when a car struck the back of a county school bus, according to Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office officials.
Gurka was the driver of the car, Fiveash said. Her family has been notified, he said.
A child was in the back seat of the car but sustained no injuries, according to sheriff’s officials.
The bus was taking about 15 students to Moulton-Branch Elementary School, and while there appear to be no injuries, some children were sent to a local hospital just to be safe, said LaVerne Rome, director of public relations at Lowndes County schools.
The students’ parents were notified, Rome said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.