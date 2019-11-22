breaking_graphic

VALDOSTA — Authorities identified a woman killed Friday when a car collided with the back of a Lowndes County school bus.

Christina Gurka, 59, of Lakeland was killed, Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash said.

The accident occurred about 6:30 a.m. on U.S. 84 westbound when a car struck the back of a county school bus, according to Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Gurka was the driver of the car, Fiveash said. Her family has been notified, he said.

A child was in the back seat of the car but sustained no injuries, according to sheriff’s officials.

The bus was taking about 15 students to Moulton-Branch Elementary School, and while there appear to be no injuries, some children were sent to a local hospital just to be safe, said LaVerne Rome, director of public relations at Lowndes County schools.

The students’ parents were notified, Rome said.

