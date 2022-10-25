Vote sign

Of the 23 states analyzed by CNHI statehouse reporters, lawmakers in at least 18 states have, have tried or are actively seeking to install more restrictive elections regulations.

UPDATE: Lowndes County Board of Elections has canceled the special called meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening, Oct. 25.

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Board of Elections will conduct a special called public meeting, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the elections office, 2808 N. Oak St., to determine if "probable cause exists for a potential challenge," election officials said in a statement.

All interested parties are invited to attend.

For more information, call the elections office at (229) 671-2850 or email elections@lowndescounty.com.

