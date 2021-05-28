UPDATE: 3 p.m.
GBI: Double homicide in Remerton
REMERTON — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation wants the public’s help in solving a double homicide that occurred in Remerton early Friday.
At 1:45 a.m., Remerton police contacted the GBI about a shooting that took place in the parking lot across from a bar, a GBI statement said.
Lowndes County’s coroner’s office was also called in; one victim was dead on the scene, while the other died after being taken to South Georgia Medical Center, Coroner Austin Fiveash said.
The coroner and the GBI identified the man who died on the scene as Sherrod Gore, 23, of Adel, while the man who died in the hospital was Jamar Antwon Walton, 21, of Valdosta. Families of both men have been notified, Fiveash said.
Autopsies for both men are scheduled for Tuesday at the GBI’s crime lab, the GBI statement said.
“Some type of altercation” took place and a single person is believed to have killed both men, the statement said. Witnesses told investigators many people were in the area when the shooting took place and that most had fled when the shooting started.
The GBI wants people who witnessed the shooting to contact them to tell what they saw. Those who know something about this case can call the GBI at (229) 225-4090; information can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
_____________________________________________________________
REMERTON — Authorities are investigating a Friday morning double homicide.
The Lowndes County Coroner’s office was dispatched to the area of Myrtle Street around 2:45 a.m., Coroner Austin Fiveash said.
One victim was dead on the scene, while the other died after being taken to South Georgia Medical Center, he said.
Both had suffered “injuries consistent with gunshot wounds” and the manner of death for each has been ruled homicide, Fiveash said.
The coroner said the man who died on the scene was Sherrod Gore, age and hometown not immediately available, while the man who died in the hospital was Jamar Antwon Walton, 21, of Valdosta. Families of both men have been notified, Fiveash said.
The bodies will be sent next week to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab for examinations, he said.
The Valdosta Daily Times has reached out to Remerton police and the GBI for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.