ATLANTA — As businesses across the state reopen, Georgia now has more than 1,000 COVID-19 related deaths, and the number is growing.
The state reported 24,551 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,020 related deaths as of noon Tuesday.
According to the Department of Public Health's coronavirus daily status report, the 24,551 cases are up from 24,225 cases and 994 deaths reported at 7 p.m. Monday.
Gov. Brian Kemp's shelter-in-place order is set to expire Thursday.
The public health department reports 4,778 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,082 people have been admitted into intensive care units — however the website notes that this number could be underreported.
Only two Georgia counties have not reported any cases.
Nearly 2,300 health care workers have tested positive for coronavirus — 81% of which are female and 18% of which are male.
More than 127,000 Georgians have been tested for coronavirus.
The Georgia State Public Health Lab has reported 1,470 positive results and commercial labs have reported 23,607 positive results.
Per the department, black Georgians account for 8,659 cases while white Georgians account for 6,791 cases. Nearly 5,000 cases are still deemed unknown for both race and ethnicity.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Department of Public Health, noted during an April 8 briefing that the department still has insufficient race and ethnic data to determine if one group is being affected more than others.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
