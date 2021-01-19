VALDOSTA--The Lowndes County Clerk of Superior Court office was closed for about an hour Tuesday in response to a COVID-19 exposure.
It reopened at 11 a.m.
Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes said a COVID-19 positive resident came into the office. After leaving, the office closed for cleaning.
Such situations are always coordinated through county emergency management.
“At emergency management, we have disinfectant foggers,” Dukes said. “Public works comes in and fogs the area and cleans the area.”
The process usually takes about an hour creating a once again safe environment for residents and staff to enter.
Dukes said closures and cleanings have happened many times throughout the past few months.
“We’re essential, so we can’t just shut the government down,” she said. “That being the case, we’ve just got to make sure that we’ve got everything available to keep the environment safe for everyone to work.”
This story was updated at 2:06 p.m. to reflect the most accurate information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.