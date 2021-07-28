VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools updated its return to school policy Tuesday evening, requiring face coverings for all students, teachers and visitors when schools reopen on Aug. 10.
“The CDC is recommending that all masks be worn by students K-12 regardless of vaccination status,” Valdosta Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason said, referring to the Center for Disease Control recommendations issued this week.
“We are going to make a recommendation that masks be worn on school buses and in schools for all students, teachers, staff and school visitors moving forward. We will provide hand-sanitizing stations, disinfect our buses, as well as our classrooms. The plan is to reopen the cafeteria, but again, if there are continued spikes we will adjust that as well.”
The superintendent urged people who are eligible (ages 12 and older) to get vaccinated and he will continue to study all guidance received from national, state and local health officials, keeping the board and community up to date on changes to the district's modes of operation, including wearing masks.
The Valdosta Board of Education voted to accept the updated reopening plan for the 2021-22 school year, which may affect extracurricular activities such as sports events, band and theater trips that have been approved.
The board voted on the policy change — Board Policy GARHB: Paid Parental Leave.
The policy change will allow full- and part-time employees of VCS up to 120 hours of paid leave during a 12-month period in the case of child birth, child adoption or receiving a foster child.
The board voted 5-1 on Policy IDE: Competitive Interscholastic Activities Grades 6-12.
Homeschool students may get the chance to participate in extracurricular school activities if they follow the guidelines and procedures including good behavior, attendance and good academic standing. Enroll in one course whether in person or dual enrollment per semester.
“Because of the law the child has to enroll in at-least one of these classes," Cason said. "If we offer the course face to face then they will have to come face to face.”
The school system approved new hires including two teachers and two nutrition assistants at Valdosta Middle School, one teacher and one instructional support specialist at Maceo Horne Learning Center, one teacher at J.L Lomax Elementary School, one teacher at Newbern Middle School, one teacher at PROMISE, one teacher and one paraprofessional at S.L. Mason Elementary School, two nutrition assistants and three paraprofessionals at W.G. Nunn Elementary, one paraprofessional and one nutrition assistant at Pinevale Elementary School, one bus monitor, one paraprofessional at Sallas Mahone Elementary, two nutrition assistants and two paraprofessionals at Newbern Middle School, two social workers, two payroll clerks and one sub nutrition assistant at central office. There was one rehire of a sub bus driver.
Promotions include two academic coaches at VMS, one study skills teacher at VHS, one MTSS coordinator for K-8 at CO, one academic coach at JLL, one intervention specialist at SLM, one bus driver and two custodians at NMS.
There were seven resignations approved including one teacher at VMS, one teacher and nutrition assistant at VHS, one paraprofessional at Valdosta Early Academy, one paraprofessional at SLM and two bus drivers.
The school system also released a graphic illustrating changes.
The Valdosta Daily Times will update this report.
