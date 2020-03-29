QUITMAN – Brooks County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the South Health District of the state Department of Public Health.
The Brooks County case is one of the 44 cases reported in the 10-county South Health District as of noon Sunday.
VALDOSTA – The number is still 20.
Lowndes County continues to sit at 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of noon Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
Meanwhile, the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Brooks County was reported by the the South Health District in its daily press release.
The district's total increased to 44 cases of the coronavirus. Of the new patients, two are Tift County residents; one is a Turner County resident; and one is from Brooks County.
Those patients are still under ongoing investigation, read the release.
The GDPH website updates daily at noon and 7 p.m.
